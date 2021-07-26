Sikkim : Flying Squads To Monitor Containment Zones

NET Web Desk

With the COVID-19 upsurge in the state and detection of 97 Delta variant cases, Sikkim has intensified and accelerated the handling of the current scenario with stringent measures to tackle the spike in COVID-19 cases, especially in the rural areas.

As a result, Containment zones have proved to be an important action.

Recently, with insufficient police personnel to monitor the containment zones 24×7, a decision has been taken by the DC (East) Ragul K, also operating as the East District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman to form Flying Squad Teams.

According to Sikkim Express report, in regard to the context, the Nodal Officer of Block Administrative Centre (BAC) will be identified.

Similarly to tackle the issue, atleast 2-3 police personnel will be deputed from the respective Station House Officers (SHOs) to form the squad and act on the process.