Six Cops Die As Assam Mizoram Border Row Escalates, Both Sides Call For Peace

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The flare-up in the Assam Mizoram border on July 26 has created fresh turmoil in the region. Both sides are blaming the other for the fresh spate of violence on the border from Vairengte to Lailapur.

According to reports six Assam Police Personnel have died in today’s violence. Assam Chief Minister took to Twitter to condole their deaths.

Earlier in the day both the CMs of Assam and Mizoram had a tense exchange on Twitter over today’s incident. It is learnt that Union HM Amit Shah had to intervene and quell tempers on both sides.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga told ANI that “The Government of Mizoram deeply regrets the needless injuries on both sides which could have been avoided.”

He also informed that Assam Police had withdrawn from the area and it is under CRPF now.

On how the events unfolded during the day Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana informed the press in the evening that “Around 200 (two hundred) Assam armed Police led by IGP, Assam Police accompanied DC, Cachar, SP,n and DFO, Cachar came to Vairengte Auto-rickshaw stand at around 11:30 am and forcibly crossed the duty post manned by CRPF personnel. Assam Police also damaged several vehicles along the National Highway between Vairengte and Lailapur.

However, Assam police counter claims that they were reacting to stone-pelting and protecting the Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to guard the state’s territory at Lailapur.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana in his statement to the press said that the residents went to inquire into the incursion of police personnel from Assam into the Mizo territory, residents of Vairengte, Kolasib went to the site to inquire when they were lathi-charged fired upon by tear gas shells.

He also added that the confrontation continued and a volley of tear gas canisters and grenades were launched at Mizoram Police followed by firing from Assam side at around 4:50 p.m.

To which the Mizoram Police responded by firing back at Assam Police even though SP, Kolasib was still inside CRPF camp negotiating with the Assam Police authorities.

Earlier DC Kolasib, Dr. H. Lalthlangliana in a press conference informed that Assam had violated the status quo that was agreed upon a few days back and there was no question of giving up the duty post of Vairengte.