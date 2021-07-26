Tokyo Olympics 2020 : Will Mirabai Chanu Attain Gold? Chinese Winner Zhizhi Hou Stays Back For Dope Test

NET Web Desk

The Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, made her country proud by winning the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. She bagged the nation’s first gold medal at the ongoing Olympics.

Mirabai, who lifted a combined weight of 202 kg, fell short by just 8kg from the Gold medal winner China’s Zhizhi Hou, who lifted 210 kg and created a new record.

However, as per ANI report, Mirabai might have a chance of winning the Gold medal in the 49kg women’s category.

Zhizhi has been asked to stay back at Tokyo for clearance of the dope test. Moreover, if she fails to clear the dope test, Mirabai will be awarded the gold medal.

“As per the rules, if a medalist fails a doping test, the athlete who finished below them would replace them in the medal position.” – informed by a source close to ANI.