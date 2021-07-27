13 Northeast Districts In MoHFW’s List For Showing Upward Trend In Covid Positivity

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 27, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued a report, describing 22 districts, still reporting an increasing trend in daily new cases, during last 4 weeks.

A total of 7 states have been marked in the list. Out of these states, as many as 5 Northeastern states have been mentioned. These 5 northeastern states are – Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura.

Manipur marks 5 districts such as – Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Noney, and Thoubal.

Meanwhile, the 3 districts from Meghalaya incorporates of West Garo Hills, South-West Khasi Hills, South-West Garo Hills. Furthermore, the three districts of Arunachal Pradesh are – Papum Pare, Lohit, and West Siang districts.

While 1 districts each incorporate from Assam and Tripura, these are – Nalbari and West Tripura respectively.