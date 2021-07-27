Arunachal Pradesh : CM Pema Khandu Inaugurates 101-Bedded IPD Hospital

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 26, the Arunachal Pradesh CM, Pema Khandu dedicated the newly constructed 101 bedded inpatient department (IPD) building of the Khandro Dowa Sangmo District Hospital to the people of Tawang. He was accompanied by the Health Minister Alo Libang and local MLAs Jambey Tashi, and Tsering Tashi.

The CM has also inaugurated a 128 slice CT Machine facility and inspected the newly installed Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plant of the hospital. Addressing the medical staffs of the hospital, Khandu said that the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a lesson.

“We were caught off guard when covid started. We were in no position to deal with such a pandemic. But we woke up from our slumber and with the help of central government we completely overhauled our health infrastructure. What we couldn’t do in the last 30 odd years, we did in two years,” he said.

While all the district hospitals are being upgraded, Khandu informed that in the coming days government has decided to select, develop and equip one hospital each in 60 assembly constituencies with all the facilities required.

He said along with infrastructure development of hospitals, the government is procuring latest equipment and machines. Khandu further informed that government is also recruiting doctors, nurses and technicians to meet the demand.

Khandu appreciated the District Health Unit (DHU) for successfully combating COVID when Tawang emerged as one of the worst effected during second wave of the pandemic.

“I salute you all. You combated the virus even while sincerely doing your regular jobs to treat other diseases. And now you have shown exemplary dedication in vaccinating the people,” – Khandu asserted.

Meanwhile, he called upon the people to learn and reside with the virus. He said the only way forward is to get vaccinated and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviors.

“I laud the district administration and health officials for reaching out to far off villages in difficult terrains to vaccinate the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister, however, cautioned that latest and dangerous strains of the pandemic is prevalent in Arunachal Pradesh. “Therefore, we cannot down our guards. Officers, youths, panchayat leaders and educated village elders need to create awareness. People should be encouraged to get tested at the first hint of symptom. Most COVID 19 deaths in our state were due to late testing and late treatment,” – Khandu stated.

He also urged that citizens unwilling to receive the jabs must be convinced by the village leaders and youths. They should understand that vaccination will not shield anybody from the virus but when it attacks it will not be as deadly as it is now. Meanwhile, he assured the people that more than 2 lacs vaccine doses are still in stock and requested them to get themselves vaccinated as per schedule, thereby requesting the health workers to ramp up in the vaccination process.

Later, interacting with doctors of the hospital, Khandu assured the procurement of a portable X-ray machine and doctors quarters.

The Chief Minister also inspected facilities like availability of hospital beds, OT, ICU, labour, pay cabin, labour & delivery ward, childcare facilities, etc.