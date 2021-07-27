Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar’s Hollongi Airport To Be Ready By August 15

The proposed 320 hectare Hollongi Airport at Itanagar will be gifted to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on 15th August 2021, as the country will celebrate its 75th year of independence.
The news was announced by CM Pema Khandu via his Twitter account.
The estimated deadline for the project was 31st March 2022 but work had been expedited to make it ready for use in a few months.
Notably, the Airports Authority of India ( AAI) had commenced the preliminary work for the project on March 2021.
Situated just 14 Km away from the State Capital, the airport will not only serve as a boon for the state’s commuters but also will hold strategic relevance for the country.
The airport is spread over an area of 320 hectares and will have a single 2,300-meter runway oriented east-west in the first phase, to serve Narrow-body aircraft and can be extended to 2,800 meters to land Wide-body aircraft. The airport apron will measure 160 meters by 115 meters linked to the runway by two taxiways. The airport will also have night landing facilities and navigation facilities like DVOR and Instrument Landing Systems.
The foundation stone for the said airport was laid by PM Narendra Modi on 9th February 2019.