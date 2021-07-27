Assam : ASDMA Issues New COVID-19 SOP

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 27, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued new Standard of Procedure (SOP) regarding the containment of COVID-19 in both rural and urban areas across the state.

Regarding containment zones, the SOP clearly mentions, “If the test positivity rate of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in last 7 days then the jurisdictional district magistrate will mark such areas as total containment zones in consultation with MD, NHM, thereby ensuring necessary containment measures.”

Meanwhile, some of the districts like Golaghat and Lakhimpur were issued round the clock curfew and opening of offices and business commercial workplace have been strictly prohibited, after the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

However, a total ban will be imposed on movement and transportation of people through public and private sector transports. All public and private sector vehicles shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Auto rickshaws ,taxis and cycle rickshaws shall operate with one driver and only two passengers .

Besides, pillion riding will also be prohibited in two wheelers except with women and children. No physical classes have been allowed. Further, it has been cited that all schools universities, colleges shall continue teaching via virtual applications.