CM Pema Khandu Observes Kargil Vijay Diwas At Tawang

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 26, the Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu joined the Indian Army for the observance of the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas virtually from Chuje Army establishment here in Tawang.

Accompanied by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Brig. Vijaykumar R Jagtap, Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok, SP Tawang, officers and soldiers from the Indian Army and ITBP. The state Governor Dr B D Mishra also joined the programme virtually from Rajbhawan Itanagar.

People of Arunachal are always ready to support our brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces in case of any eventualities. Celebrated the 22nd #KargilVijayDiwas at Tawang with the jawans guarding our frontiers along with Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra Ji (retd) through VC. pic.twitter.com/myb9AOZFMK — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 26, 2021

Khandu paid rich tributes to the martyrs of 1999 Kargil war who laid their lives for the nation, while guarding the frontiers. He stated “Kargil Vijay Divas is commemorated to honor the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war. After over three months of combat on the freezing heights of Kargil, the Indian Army got victory on July 26, 1999, bringing ‘Operation Vijay’ to a triumphant conclusion”.

Meanwhile, he proudly acknowledged the supreme sacrifice of 527 Indian Armed men who made the operation vijay possible. “Today the entire nation pays homage to the Kargil martyrs, the sacrifices made by them as the true sons of the soil will not be forgotten and continue to serve as inspiration to all ranks and files of the great and brave Indian Army” – Khandu said.

The CM further expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for serving the nation through one of the most difficult and hostile terrains of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that people from the state, greatly value the role of Indian Army in guarding the borders.

Khandu claimed that the bonhomie between the great Indian Army and the civilians in Arunachal Pradesh is unmatchable. Both the civilians and the Indian Army goes the extra mile to help and support each other as and when needed.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh will always be with the Indian Army for whatever help and assistance required, the Chief Minister stated, whatever the situation be, a befitting reply has to be given to any enemy who tries to disturb the territorial sanctity of our great nation.

During the virtual programme, Khandu made special mention of Lt General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commander (GOC) in C, Eastern Command and thanked him for facilitating the event.

Earlier on the day, Khandu laid wreath at the Tawang War Memorial in remembrance of the great martyrs of Kargil War. He paid rich tribute to the great souls and remembered them on the Kargil Vijay Diwas.