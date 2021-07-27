CRPF Celebrates Its 83rd Foundation Day

NET Web Desk
The 83rd Foundation Day of the Central Reserve Police Force is being observed nationwide today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted every CRPF jawan and their families on this special occasion.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister appreciated the valour and permanence of the CPF jawans. Modi said their contribution in taking national unity forward is commendable.
CRPF was established as the Crown Representative Police of the Crown Delegates on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force on December 28, 1949.
Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force’s Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India’s security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2021