CRPF Celebrates Its 83rd Foundation Day

NET Web Desk

The 83rd Foundation Day of the Central Reserve Police Force is being observed nationwide today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted every CRPF jawan and their families on this special occasion.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister appreciated the valour and permanence of the CPF jawans. Modi said their contribution in taking national unity forward is commendable.

CRPF was established as the Crown Representative Police of the Crown Delegates on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force on December 28, 1949.