Manipur : Fully Vaccinated Passengers Exempted From Mandatory COVID-19 Test

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government has announced to exempt passengers, who have already been administered with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Besides, the passengers will also be exempted from producing any negative test report of COVID-19.

According to the protocol, at least 15 days should have passed from the date on which the passenger has received the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Persons entering Manipur from outside the state, who have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine, shall be exempted from producing negative COVID testing reports or from mandatory testing on arrival at Imphal airport,” – asserted by the state Health Department.

However, passengers at Mao and Jiribam gate shall not be required to undergo mandatory testing on producing vaccination certificate.

The passengers reaching Manipur must produce a valid certificate to portray the fully vaccinated status of the person, who received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

This certificate will clearly depict the date on which the second vaccine dose has been administered.