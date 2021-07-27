Manipur Government Appoints Mirabai Chanu As Additional Superintendent Of Police

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 26, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh has announced to appoint the weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the Additional Superintendent of Police in the state police department.

According to DIPR, Manipur, Biren made the announcement while speaking to media persons during an inspection of ongoing installation of cryogenic Oxygen plant at Porompat and construction of COVID hospital by Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) at Kyamgei.

Besides, she will also be awarded with Rs. 1 crore as the monetary incentive.

The state government has also decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon, added by the CM.

Meanwhile, Judoka L Sushila Devi will also be promoted from the rank of constable to sub-inspector, Singh said.

All participants of the Tokyo Olympics will be handed a sum of ₹25 lakhs, he announced.

This year, India witnessed atleast 5 participants belonging from Manipur. Such as – Mirabai Chanu for weightlifting, Boxer Mary Kom, Judoka L Sushila Devi, Nilakanta Sharma from men national hockey team, and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam from women’s national hockey team.