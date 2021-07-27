Manipur Parliamentary Secretary Case : SC Adjourns Final Judgement

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 26, the Supreme Court has adjourned the final disposal of a case, concerning to the appointment of 12 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries in Manipur till August 3.

According to the status update, the case is likely to be listed on August 26. The case was filed by DD Thaisi, MLA of 47- Karong AC, was listed before the bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose as item number 33 for final disposal.

It alleged that the Election Commission of India has failed to discharge its Constitutional duty.

The petition filed by DD Thaisi against Election Commission of India mentioned to impose directions to the Election authorities and its opinion to the Governor of Manipur for the disqualification of 12 MLAs, appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries.

They were appointed to hold office of profit, termed by the High Court of Manipur as unconstitutional in their judgment order passed on September 18, 2020.