Meghalaya: Blood Donation Camp In Shillong On Kargil Vijay Diwas

– Gargee Nandy

To commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas Inneerwheel Club of the Pine City of Shillong organised a blood donation program on 26th July 2021 Monday in the Pasteur Institute blood bank.

“To honour the sacrifice and bravery of our soldiers and commemorate the victory of our nation, Inner Wheel Club of Pine City Shillong organised a blood donation program at the Pasteur Institute Blood Bank, Shillong. We also invited the Inner Wheel Club of Shillong,” Informed the team to the media.

“We are very thankful to all the volunteers for sparing their precious time and coming forward to help during these times of extreme blood shortage,” they added.

The president of Inner Wheel informed that they plan to turn it into a monthly affair as a shortage of blood is regularly reported in the region.