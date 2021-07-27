Mizoram Governor Pays Tributes At Aizawl War Memorial (Video Included)

– Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Assam Rifles Battalions of Sector 23 on July 26 joined the nation in observing the 22nd “Kargil Vijay Diwas” to mark the victory of the Indian Armed Forces against the intruders in icy heights of Kargil on this day.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was organized at Assam Rifles War Memorial in Aizawl. Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Haribabu Kambhampati, graced the event as chief guest and paid floral tributes to honor the courage, valor, and sacrifice of our martyrs.

The event also included a visit of the Hon’ble Governor to the historical Quarter Guard of Assam Rifles. The construction of this historic building dates back to 1898 when this formed nucleus of ‘Aijal Fort’.

The City of A has developed with this building as its epicenter. Two majestic cannons used in the Battle of Waterloo placed in this building by Lt Col J Shakespeare, then superintendent of Lushai Hills add to the grandeur of the Quarter Guard.

A motivational movie was screened by the Serchhip battalion showcasing the honour and valour of the martyrs during the Kargil war. An online quiz competition was also organised at Lunglei for the children as part of the Vijay Diwas celebrations.