Nagaland : C-CAMP Contributes 50 Internationally Certified Oxygen Concentrators To Dimapur

Recently, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has contributed as many as 50 internationally certified oxygen concentrators to the Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Dimapur. This initiative is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to DIPR, Nagaland, this is a part of C-CAMP’s larger mandate to augment hospital infrastructure in various parts of the country with life-saving technologies.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Dimapur received fifty (50) internationally certified oxygen concentrators from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) as a Coperate Social Responsibility (CSR) funded donation on 25th July 2021. pic.twitter.com/bT6CCa9jXS — DIPR Nagaland (@dipr_nagaland) July 26, 2021

Supported by Biotechnology, GoI, Ministry of Science Technology, GoI, NITI Aayog-AIM, Ministry of electronics and information technology, GoI and Department of IT, BT, S&T, Government of Karnataka, C-CAMP is one of the largest and premier life science innovation, technology and entrepreneurship hubs in India.

It is an enabler or catalyst of cutting-edge research and innovation in the life sciences since 2009.

C-CAMP has created and fostered an entrepreneur-friendly culture in and around Academic/Research environment through its involvement in Seed Funding Schemes for Startups, Entrepreneur Mentorship program and Bio-Incubation facility.

It has directly funded and mentored 200+ start-ups over the last few years, and connected to about 200+ start-ups and innovators across the country from various fields incorporating of – health care, agritech, cleantech and biotech domains.