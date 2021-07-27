Nagaland : NEDFi Contributes Rs 15 Lakhs Towards CM Relief Fund

NET Web Desk

The North-East Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) has met the Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio to contribute a financial aid of Rs. 15 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

A cheque of Rs 15,00,000/- (Fifteen Lakh Rupees) has been contributed towards the fund, thereby portraying solidarity to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am grateful to North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) for their generous contribution of ₹15 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, under their CSR initiative, for upgradation of oxygen infrastructure in the state. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/mBGkFN48cw — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 27, 2021

It has been contributed through their concept of Mission Oxygen – a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of NEDFi.

This kind gesture shown by the organization during these hard times was also appreciated by the CM, who has expressed his gratitude.

NEDFi provides financial assistance to micro, small, medium and large enterprises for setting up industrial, infrastructure and agri-allied projects in the North Eastern Region of India.

Besides financing, the Corporation offers Consultancy & Advisory services to the state Governments, private sectors and other agencies.

A Public Limited Company registered under the Companies Act 1956 on 9th August, 1995, NEDFi is managed by Board of Directors comprising representatives from shareholder institutions, Department of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), State Governments and eminent persons from these regions and outside having wide experience in industry, economics, finance and management.