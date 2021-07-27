Nagaland Woman Allegedly Molested In Mokokchung

NET Web Desk

Recently, a woman in Mokokchung district was allegedly assaulted by some unidentified miscreants at around 5:30-6:00 PM.

According to a press release issued by the Mokokchung police, the woman had lodged an FIR regarding the same. Reportedly, the incident occurred when the lady was out with her friends in a car, parked outside a farmhouse located at Shiremya junction.

A group of unidentified hooligans, armed with sticks approached her vehicle.

“One of her friends got off the car and suddenly they began to assault him with sticks and beat him without any reason. When she also got off the car to pacify the commotion, one of the miscreants molested her from behind and when she screamed for help, another miscreant came and punched her on the left cheek rendering her unconscious. Her other friend was also physically assaulted by the miscreants.” – the press release added.

On the next day, a case has been registered against the accused at Women Police Station, Mokokchung. The cops informed that investigation on the same is under process.