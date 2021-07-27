Police Confine Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC Team In Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura police detained a team of Prashant Kishore’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) which had arrived in the state a few days back. The team was staying in a hotel at Agartala and assessing the political situation and the support base of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura.

“A 22-member team of I-Pac is being questioned at an Agartala city-based hotel, which is a part of routine check-up”, admitted an official of police administration.

“The outsiders- around 22 persons- are roaming in various places. Since COVID restrictions are in place, we took an inquiry to verify the reason behind their arrival in the city on Sunday night. They all underwent COVID tests on Monday, the reports are awaited,” the police official told reporters.

President of the Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress, Ashish Lal Singh in his reaction said that it was an attack on democracy.

Singh said that the team has been under detention since 1 AM of Sunday night in a hotel.

He said the I-PAC team, comprising 23 members, had reached the state a week ago and also visited several places to survey the ‘ground zero’.

They had discussions not only with Trinamool Congress but also with the other parties and the team is assessing the political situation and the prospect of TMC in the next assembly election in 2023, he said.

The police officials, however, denied the allegation leveled by Singh that the I-PAC team was under detention and said it was a ‘routine process’.

When contacted, the officer-in-charge of East Agartala police station Saroj Bhattacharjee said, “They were not detained. We are now verifying their documents. They all are in the hotel.”

Meanwhile, according to sources, the incident was already reported to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and professional political campaigner I-PAC chief Prashant Kishore.

In a tweet, General Secretary of TMC and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “The fear in @BJP4Tripura before even @AITCofficial stepped into the land, is more than evident! They are so rattled by our victory in #Bengal that they’ve now kept 23 IPAC employees under house arrest. Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP’s misrule!”.