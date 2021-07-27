Sikkim CM Greets People On “Chalak Diwas 2021”

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 27, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang on the occasion of Chalak Diwas, extended his warm wishes to the driving community of Sikkim. He celebrates the contributions of the driving community in the society, and in everyday lives.

Besides, he further asserted the community or fondly referred as ‘Gurujis’ the lifeline for the state, as thousands of people, including civilians and tourists rely on their services.

He terms the community as ambassadors to the tourists visiting Sikkim.

Despite the pandemic affecting their livelihood, they have selflessly contributed in numerous ways to support the state in fighting against COVID-19, thereby showing immense cooperation and patience.

The CM further commends and salutes the community for depiction of their continuous spirit.

Although the state could not be able to celebrate the day, due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, but the CM extends his thoughts and best wishes for the citizens.

He mentions that Government led by him, will continue to support the “Gurujis” and will work for their welfare. He concluded by thanking the people for their service to the state and the people.

Chalak Diwas is observed every year on July 27 to commemorate and honour the contribution of driving community, in the state of Sikkim.