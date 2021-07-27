Sikkim : Trishakti Corps Observes Kargil Vijay Diwas

NET Web Desk

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021 marks the completion of 22 years of the Kargil War. Fallen Heroes of the Indian Army are solely remembered on this day, who lost their lives back in 1999 but ensured India’s win over Pakistan.

A war that lasted over 60 days in Ladakh’s Kargil, India ousted Pakistan’s military forces and took back control of the high outposts in the region.

The Trishakti Corps on the occasion of the event, paid rich tributes to war heroes, who laid their lives, while guarding the frontiers.

Trishakti Corps General Officer Commander (GOC) OC Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh laid the wreath at the Sherathang War Memorial near Nathu La on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He extended his rich tributes to the bravehearts of Kargil War, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

After over three months of combat on the freezing heights of Kargil, the Indian Army got victory on July 26, 1999, thereby concluding ‘Operation Vijay’, with an etched victory.

Trishakti Corps of Eastern Command of the Indian Army was raised in 1942 and participated in the Burma Campaign during World War II.

The Corps was subsequently de-mobilized after successful completion of the task at Rangoon in May 1945.

It was later re-raised at Shillong on 10 May 1960 by Lieutenant General Umrao Singh and moved to Sukna in 1962.

Over the years, the Corps has successfully safeguarded the Indian borders and thwarted all threats, both external and internal.