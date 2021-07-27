Thieves’ Attempt To Lift ATM Near PTC Banderdewa

Thuptan Sange Mento Itanagar

Two unidentified individuals made a failed attempt to drag out the ATM from the SBI ATM booth located near Gate 1 of the Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa in the wee hours of July 27, Monday.

In the ATM booth’s video footage one can see two masked men entering at around 2:17 am and breaking into the back room. After entering they cut the power off but their movements were captured by the night vision camera. The camera footage shows them damaging and fiddling with the ATM and trying to steal it away.

The police were immediately alerted by the SBI ATM monitoring team from Hyderabad at 2:35am.

A team headed by ASI J Tam, with Head Constable SK Jha and others rushed to the spot but could not find anyone there.

The miscreants attempted to drag out the ATM with a rope, probably tied to a vehicle outside. The damaged ATM locker was also found in the open. Sirens from the approaching police spooked them enough to run away.

“A petty amount might have been stolen from the ‘reject’ bin of the ATM. The ATM was dragged out of the booth, causing property damage. A huge amount of money was saved due to the quick response of the CCTV monitoring team and the police,” the OC said.

A written FIR has been lodged regarding the vandalism of the ATM, and a case under Section 427/380/34 IPC r/w Section 3 of the PDPP Act has been registered. The matter is under investigation.