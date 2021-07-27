Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Out-punches Nadine To Reach Quarters

- NET Web Desk
Keeping the hopes of a medal alive for Indian pugilist Lovlina Borgohain has entered into the quarters of Women’s Welterweight in boxing at Tokyo Olympics.
She out-punched Nadine Apetz of Germany for the 64-69 category to move past the round of 16.
She is now only a win away from a confirmed podium finish in her debut Olympics.
Lovlina dominated her opponent throughout the bout giving the latter very few openings to score points.
She will now face Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei who won against her opponent from Italy Angela Carini.
The quarterfinals are to be played on July 30 Friday.