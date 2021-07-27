Tripura : Chakma’s Demand EX-CM Manik Sarkar’s Apology On Calling Them Bangladeshi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2021: The Chakma National Council of India (CNCI) state committee along with six other organizations on Monday demanded a public apology of the former state CM Manik Sarkar for referring residents of the Chakma community as infiltrators from Bangladesh.

The Council of Tiprasa Hoda recently wrote a letter to the union Home minister Amit Shah about the illegal infiltration of Chakma people from Bangladesh. The Tiprasa Hoda also forwarded the copies of the letter to the leader of opposition Manik Sarkar and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Receiving the letter, opposition leader Sarkar wrote a separate letter addressing CM Biplab Kumar Deb where he supported the statement made by Tiprasa Hoda through a political angle.

The organizations claimed that the allegations against the Chakma community are nothing more than a political ploy to destroy hundreds of years of communal harmony.

Apart, from the CNCI state committee, other organizations that jointly protested against the allegations are – Tripura Chakma Student Association (TCSA), Tripura Rajya Chakma Gabumbhe Jadha (TRCGJ), Chakma Buddhist Welfare Society (CBWS), Chakma Socio-Cultural Organization (CCO), DHUDUK and the Young Chakma Association (YCA).

Refuting the statements of Tiprasa Hoda and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar, CNCI state president Aniruddha Chakma in a press conference on Monday asserted “Chakma community people had been recognized as “Praja” as per the ancient scripts of Rajamala – the royal historical scriptures of Tripura”.

“According to census reports, the Chakma population in Tripura was 4,510 in 1901 census, in 2001 census this population rose up 64,293 and as per the last census held in the year 2011, the Chakma population in Tripura stood at 79,813. The growth rate in the population is scientific and the allegations being labeled of large scale infiltration from Bangladesh are baseless”, he added.

“We Chakma people are not against anyone. But, if the former Chief Minister does not respond to our demands, the Chakma civil society will think about the future course of action”, said CNCI state president Aniruddha Chakma on behalf of seven organizations of the Chakma community.