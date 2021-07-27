Tripura Targets 100% Partial Vaccination In Two Days

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday, July 27 called an urgent meeting of all cabinet ministers and higher officials to discuss the special vaccination drive scheduled for July 27 and 28.

In the meeting, Deb directed all the ministers to ensure maximum public participation in the vaccination centers to fulfill the target of 3,90,000 vaccine jabs in two days.

“As of now, around 3 lakh 90 thousand people are left to be brought under the purview of vaccination. These two days have been specifically chosen to inoculate the maximum number”, said a source from the Health Department.

Sources have informed that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has decided to hold on spot inspection on these days to ensure the highest turnout of people. He will be visiting Khowai and Unakoti on July 27 and Gomati and South Tripura districts the following day.

Deb has entrusted different districts to leaders to ensure vaccinations. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been given the responsibility of Sepahijala, NC Debbarma will be also working in the same district’s Takarjala and Jampuijala areas.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath is in charge of the West Tripura district. Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has been given the responsibility of his home district Gomati.

Minister Manoj Kanti Deb, Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, Minister Santana Chakma, Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, and Chief Whip Kalyani Roy have been directed to visit the vaccination centers, coordinate with people in their respective districts, sources said.

In addition all the MLAs and Chairpersons of PSUs, Chairpersons of Local Bodies, pradhans, Upa Pradhan to visit vaccination and motivate eligible persons. “The core motive is to vaccinate all the eligible persons, especially in the indigenous belts where vaccine coverage is comparatively lower. All the leaders have also been asked to visit the centers that are located in tribal hamlets”, the source added.