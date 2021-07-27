UNESCO Inscribes Ancient Harappan City, Dholavira In World-Heritage Sites List

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 27, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has inscribed the Harappan city Dholavira, located in present-day Gujarat in the list of UNESCO’s world heritage sites.

The decision has been taken during the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Fuzhou, China.

“BREAKING! Dholavira: A Harappan City, in #India, just inscribed on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations! https://en.unesco.org/whc #44WHC” – tweeted by the UNESCO.

Along with, the Harappan city of Dholavira, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana have also found it’s position in the list.

With the addition of these two new sites, India’s number of World Heritage sites has now increased to 40.

According to UNESCO reports, this ancient city is considered to be one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE (Before Common Era).

It is said to be one of the five largest Harappan sites and most prominent archeological sites in India belonging to the Indus Valley Civilisation.

Discovered in 1968, the site is set apart by its unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures.

Besides, the art associated with the city – artefacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have been found at the site.

In addition, the interregional trade links associated with Dholavira, have also been acknowledged as contributing to the shared heritage of humanity.

“While the Harappan city of Dholavira has borne witness to the entire trajectory of the rise and fall of an early civilization of humankind, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple stands as an outstanding marvel of the Kakatiyan culture. Both sites make great contributions to the shared heritage of humanity.” – asserted by Eric Falt, UNESCO New Delhi Director, while congratulating the Govt. of India and the people of India.

“It gives immense pride to share with my fellow Indians that #Dholavira is now the 40th treasure in India to be given @UNESCO’s World Heritage Inscription. Another feather in India’s cap as we now enter the Super-40 club for World Heritage Site inscriptions.” – tweeted by the Union Tourism Minister, G Kishan Reddy.

Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi also expressed his delight saying, “Absolutely delighted by this news. Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology.”