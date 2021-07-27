West Sikkim Lady Launches Bayul Creations To Support Rural Women

Women’s empowerment promotes women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others.

In a moment to enable rural women through several training and initiatives, a lady from West Sikkim district, Phuntsok Ongmoo Bhutia has commenced a start-up to empower rural women.

Bayul Creations is a small startup launched during the lockdown, that provides a platform to promote handmade commodities.

According to Voice of Sikkim report, Ongmoo Bhutia is confident to address the initiative for empowering rural women, especially housewives through various economically-weak and socially-weaker sections.

Currently, the startup is working for the rural women of Chumbung village, which gradually plans to expand it’s processings across several villages of the state.

She also provides wool and raw materials free of cost to the these women, thereby encouraging them to portray their skills through knitting and crocheting.