Assam : HSLC Results On July 30, HSSLC To Be Declared On July 31

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) Examination 2021 results on July 30.

Meanwhile, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination results on July 31.

The evaluations for the examinations have been done on the basis of data provided by the School Evaluation Committee as well as District Level Scrutiny Committee, constituted by the Assam government.

Candidates can download their digital marksheets through websites or can view the following through Mobile App from 11:00 AM on July 30, 2021.

The results will be available for download on websites, such as – : 1. www.assamresult.in

2. www.Necareer.com 3. https://sebaonline.org/ , and others.