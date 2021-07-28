Assam : Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi Toppled Down In Goalpara

NET Web Desk

A group of unidentified miscreants have toppled down a 20-yr-old statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Goalpara district of Assam.

The six feet statue, located in the BOC point of the Goalpara town, has immediately drew immense flak among the public. They are now demanding the interference of Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident as soon as possible.

According to InsideNe report, locals are now demanding quick installation of CCTV cameras across the region.

Furthermore, the investigation is on the same is under process, while no miscreant have been apprehended still.