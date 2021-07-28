Changlang & Tinsukia SPs Hold Courtesy Meet In Arunachal Pradesh

Amid rising tension between Assam and Mizoram over boundary dispute, Superintendent of Police Changlang Mihin Gambo and his counterpart from Tinsukia, Assam, Debojit Deuri met each other informally at Changlang on 27th July, Tuesday.
Both the SPs agreed to cooperate to maintain peace and tranquility along the interstate border Both also expressed their commitment to fighting antisocial elements including interstate illicit drug traffickers.
Notably, Arunachal shares an 804.1- Km long boundary with eight districts from Assam- Udalguri, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh. In the past, both sides had instances of violence and allegations of land encroachment against each other. To solve the boundary the long-standing boundary dispute between the two, a case in had already been filed in the Supreme court of India in 1989 with Original Suit No. 1/1989. However, no final judgment has been delivered yet and the matter is still sub-judice.
Earlier this month, CM Pema Khandu had declared that the Arunachal-Assam border dispute will be resolved amicably & ‘out of court’. In this regard state government has constituted High Powered Ministerial Committee (HPMC).