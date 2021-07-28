Ecuador Revokes WikiLeaks Founder, Assange Of Citizenship

NET Web Desk

Ecuador has stripped the citizenship of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, having given it to him in 2018 under a previous government, led by Lenin Moreno.

Assange who is currently in a British prison, has been formally informed of the decision, by the country’s justice system.

Ecuadorian authorities say there were multiple irregularities with his original application, including inconsistencies, different signatures and unpaid fees.

Assange had spent almost seven years in hiding in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he took asylum in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Other than sexual assault and espionage cases, the case against the 49-yr-old relates to WikiLeaks’s publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, as well as diplomatic cables, in 2010 and 2011.

Meanwhile, Assange allegedly helped the US defence analyst Chelsea Manning breach the US Espionage Act, and was complicit in hacking government computers and published classified information that endangered informants.