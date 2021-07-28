Govt. Places Traffic Cones To Stop Sit-In Protestor In Shillong

Gargee Nandy

Plastic cones have been placed on the exact spot in front of the Meghalaya Secretariat where Angela Rangad along with her supporters were sitting every day to demanding relief for the daily wage earners. A lot of female police personnel and security guards were seen on the site today.

Angela is asking for the immediate release of financial aid meant for the daily wagers which have already been delayed.

“Don’t steal people’s money” read her banner

Later on, she was spotted holding the banner along with her supporters near the Fern Dale apartment opposite the SP office in Shillong.

Previously talking to this correspondent of Northeast Today Angela said “ The government is scared to look at us in the eye”

The authorities have been trying every move possible to prevent Angela from protesting which were unsuccessful till now.