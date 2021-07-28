I-PAC Team Allowed To Move As West Bengal Ministers Arrive In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Trinamool Congress Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, dispatched a three-member delegation of Education minister Bratya Basu, Law minister Malay Ghatak and former MP Hritabrata Mukherjee to Agartala, to take the stock of the alleged detention of Prashant Kishor’s 23-member I-PAC team. The ministers reached Agartala on July 28, Wednesday.

Prashant Kishor and I-PAC were instrumental in TMC’s win in the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The I-PAC team had reached Tripura a week back to assess the political scenario of Tripura. After its arrival, the team divided itself into several groups and started visiting different areas.

However, the Math Choumuhani police confined that in the hotel they were staying in since Sunday which prompted the West Bengal CM to send her ministers to secure their release.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had slammed the BJP government in Tripura, saying the party is “rattled” by the Trinamool’s victory in the Bengal elections, which is why they have kept the I-PAC team under house arrest.

“The fear in @BJP4Tripura before even @AITCofficial stepped into the land, is more than evident! They are so rattled by our victory in #Bengal that they’ve now kept 23 IPAC employees under house arrest. Democracy in this nation dies a thousand deaths under BJP’s misrule!”, he tweeted.

Earlier a member of IPAC had informed that after they were confined all the members were forced to undergo covid tests on, July 28, Monday, results of which have yet to arrive.

Reportedly Additional SP, SDPO Sadar has informed the team members that they are free to move as all the results have come back negative.