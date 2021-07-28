Karnataka CM Position: Bommai In, Yediyurappa Out

NET Web Desk

Basavaraj Bommai took the oath of office as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at Bengaluru on July 28, Wednesday. He succeeds BS Yediyurappa who had tendered his resignation on July 21, Monday.

Bommai was sworn in by the recently-appointed Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. During the swearing-in ceremony, former Chief Minister Yediyurappa was also present on the stage.

The BJP MLA’s in a meeting held on July 27, Tuesday selected Bommai as the next CM of Karnataka.

Before the swearing-in ceremony, he met the outgoing CM Yediyurappa and offered prayers at a temple in Bengaluru.

Post-swearing-in first on his agenda is chairing his first cabinet meeting as CM. He is to review the floods and Covid situation of the state.

Bommai is a three-time MLA from Shiggaon in central Karnataka. Like Yediyurappa, Bommai is a politically powerful Lingayat leader. The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community forms 16 percent of Karnataka’s 68 million population.

In Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, he held the portfolio of Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature.

His father is Janata Dal’s SR Bommai who was also a Chief Minister of Karnataka in the 1980s. Basavaraj Bommai has joined the BJP from the Janata Dal United in 2008, along with 22 others.