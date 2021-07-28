Manipur Government Extends Curfew Till August 3

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 27, the Manipur Government has extended the ‘total curfew’ for seven more days, ending on August 3.

The notification released with effect from July 28, mentions about some additional activities to follow the curfew. This decision was taken after the number of confirmed cases and deaths continue to witness a spike in Manipur.

Curfew has been extended for another seven days w.e.f 28.07.2021 to 03.08.2021 with certain additional activities being allowed. Get Vaccinated, Save Lives. pic.twitter.com/AIKOSFDNGS — MyGov Manipur (@manipurmygov) July 27, 2021

During the ten-day curfew, between July 18 and 27, the state saw an average of around 1,092 daily new cases at an average positivity rate of 17.22 per cent.

The extension comes with some additional activities such as – Insurance offices will now be opened for three days from 10 am to 2:30 pm like in the case of banks.

Home delivery of vegetables, fish, meat and grocery items will be included in e-commerce delivery. However, home delivery of cooked food items by authorised delivery staff will be allowed during the curfew period.