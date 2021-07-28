Manipur : Imphal Police Slaps FIR Against ‘Captain Murugan’ For Sarcastic Racial Slur Against Mirabai Chanu

NET Web Desk

The Imphal Police has lodged an First Information Report (FIR) against Omen Achom, a research scholar and a resident of Khonghampat Mayai Leikai, Imphal West, after his post on Olympic medallist S Mirabai Chanu was alleged as a racist slur.

Omen Achom who goes by the Facebook handle ‘Captain Murugan’ wrote, “OMG… Chinese girl from Manipur wins Olympic Silver for India. Why did India hire this Chinese girl who is fit to be only in Spa and Saloons and Restaurants, who are slut shamed for wearing “tiny” clothes, who are often asked “what’s your rate?” who are often sexually molested, raped and harassed in mainland India and by the paramilitary forces at home. Nation wants to Know!!”

According to reports, the Facebook post, was posted on July 24, that immediately drew flak from certain groups and sections. It was posted as a matter of sarcasm, to highlight the racial discrimination that Northeastern residents face in their everyday lives, in the mainstream India.

The man aged 32-yrs-old is the son of Achom Sanatomba Singh, a resident of Khonghampat Mayai Leikai, Imphal West. He works as a research scholar in the Department of Film Studies, The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Similarly, on Monday July 26, the court of Session Judge, Imphal West judge, A Guneshwar had directed the OC of Imphal police station to furnish a detail report regarding the FIR registered.

Meanwhile, the Court stated that it does not intend to grant pre-arrest bail to Omen Achom. A hearing on the same will be conducted on July 31.