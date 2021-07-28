Manipur : ‘Lifetime Free Pizza For Mirabai Chanu’, Dominos Smart PR Step

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Dominos India has made a special announcement of lifetime free pizza to silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, a promise that the restaurant chain kept on.

Dominos’ Imphal team got pizza to her family and loved ones, pictures of which is now surfacing on all social media platforms.

We are elated that we could share this wonderful moment with @mirabai_chanu’s loved ones. She brought a smile to a billion+ faces, our Domino’s Imphal Team brought a small token of appreciation to celebrate the success with her family. #MirabaiChanu #Olympics #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/ncl8r6aGTr — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 25, 2021

This brand promotion by the pizza giant, has also been slammed by the netizens, some claimed the following as a means to escalate the brand equity.

After earning the silver medal, when reporters asked Chanu of what was she going to do after the Tokyo Olympics, she had replied saying: “First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today.”

This video soon went viral, where people tagged Pratik Potathe, CEO and Wholetime Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) that operates Domino’s Pizza in India, requesting him to look after the wish.

The CEO soon agreed, mentioning that’s the least it can do for the athlete. Meanwhile, many applauded the brand for its sweet gesture, while a few slammed Domino’s Pizza. One user wrote, “It would be a WIN WIN situation, neither as an athlete she will have pizza for lifetime… and undoubtedly it also helps you to enhance your brand equity too.”