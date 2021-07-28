Mizoram: Assam Rifles Conducts Career Awareness Camp At Yakor

– Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The Shamator Battalion of Assam Rifles in collaboration with Yakor Village Students Union held an awareness campaign on career opportunities in the various branches of Central Armed Forces (AR, CRPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, ITBP) for the upcoming SSC Recruitment rally in CAPF and Assam Rifles scheduled for July 28, 2021, at Yakor Village, Shamator block, Tuensang village, Nagaland.

The Shamator Battalion briefed the local youths about career opportunities in the Armed Forces and the benefits of joining the Armed Forces.

Assam Rifles will be assisting in the online registration of the Staff Selection Commission’s recruitment rally in Assam Rifles, BSF, ITBP CISF, etc.