Mizoram Writes To The Centre For Restoration Of Roads & Railway Traffic

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Nullifying the assurances of Assam Govt. that no economic blockade will be allowed against Mizoram as a consequence of July 26 clashes at Vairengte, reports of disruptions in the road and railway network between Assam and Mizoram have been confirmed by the Home Secretary of Mizoram.

Om July 28, the Mizoram Home Secretary wrote a letter to the Union Home Secretary seeking centre’s intervention to restore all the routes for easy movement of essential goods and services.

The letter sent on the July 28 morning cites the destruction of railway lines connecting Bairabi Railway Station following Tuesday’s incident at the border.

In her letter, the Home Secretary informed that National Highway — 306 and other roads connecting Mizoram with other parts of the country through Assam have been blocked since July 26.

She stated that the National Highway-306 is the main highway for the flow of essential commodities and supplies into the state and that the blockade is adversely affecting the livelihood of the people in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Secretary also reported that unknown miscreants from Assam have destroyed/removed railway tracks/lines at Mohammedpur Railway Station and Ramnathpur Railway Station in Hailakandi District, Assam disrupting the only railway line connecting Bairabi Railway Station. This has the in effect blocked the only alternate route for entry of goods and supplies into the State.

The letter recalled the State-sponsored economic blockade was earlier imposed by Assam from 17.10.2020 to 11.11.2020. That blockade had seriously affected the livelihood of the people of Mizoram, resulting in various hardships. It is reported with serious concern that Assam has been indulging in the practice of imposing economic blockade merely because of the fact the main supply routes National Highways and Railway lines are passing through the state. Incidents like this have occurred numerous times in the past in connection with other incidents, the letter further elaborated.

The Home Secretary emphasized that the National Highways and Railway lines are owned and managed by the Government of India and no state agency or entity or the general public has any right to block them and restrict the movement of people and goods through them.

She requested the intervention of the Union Government to instruct the Government of Assam to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers along the National Highway and Railway line.