Nagaland : Advisor To Aquatic Resources Inaugurates District Fishery Office At Noklak

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 27, the Advisor, Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, Evaluation, Economic & Statistics, L. Khumo Khiamniungan inaugurated the District Fishery Office at Noklak.

Chaired by Additional Director of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Rongsennungba, the Advisor urged people to attain proper knowledge and learn the modern ways of fisheries and aquatic farming from the experts of the department.

Khumo Khiamniungan stated that the State Government is working in all possible ways to reach out to the people.

He has also expressed his warmest gratitude to Director, Fisheries & Aquatic Resources, Departmental Officials and everyone who took the initiative in establishing the District Fishery Office at Noklak.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also requested residents to extend co-operation to the government for any such kind of developmental activities in the district.