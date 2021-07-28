Nagaland : “Complete Class XI Admissions Till August 10”, Notifies NBSE

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) notified the Heads of Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) and Colleges that admissions of students in Class XI should be completed by August 10th, 2021.

Besides, the admission given to students with the online generated marksheet must be confirmed with the original marksheet, issued by the Board.

According to Nagaland Express report, the HSS and Colleges should ensure that students get admission as per their available infrastructure and classrooms. It should not be crowded, and that the teacher-student ratio of 40:1 must be maintained.

NBSE also informed that Form 42 shall be uploaded by the Board from September 1st to 6th, 2021.

However, care should be adopted while entering the correct particulars of the students, and the subjects opted by students while entering and submitting it to the Board.

Further, the board notified that Online/Offline classes should resume once admission process is over.

While conducting offline classes for Class XI & XII, the schools must strictly adhere to the SOPs issued by the Government on July 19th, 2021.

Action will be taken against institutions which do not follow the SOPs issued by the Government.

The particulars of Class XII in Form 46 should be submitted on or before August 13th, 2021 and the form can also be sent through speed post.

Mid-term Examinations of Class XII shall be conducted with the “Assessment Guidelines 2021” issued on June 20th, 2021. The last date of submission is October 8th, 2021 as mentioned in the Academic Calendar 2021.

The board further asserted that Mid-term Assessment of Class XI should be done with the “Assessment Guidelines 2021”.

However, due to late declaration of HSLC results, academic activities should continue upto December along with assessment activities. The consolidated marks of the students shall be submitted from December 13th to 17th, 2021 instead of November 20th, 2021.

Furthermore, once the classes start, the teachers and students should make use of the available online resources which the Board had notified vide Notification No. 48/2021 dated 13th July 2021. It reminded the Heads to refer the revised Higher Secondary Syllabus and instruct their subject teachers to follow the changes in the weightage of marks in different subjects.