Nagaland : “Conclude Naga Peace Talks”, Demands NGBF

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation (NGBF) urged the PM, Narendra Modi to conclude the “Indo-Naga Peace Talks”.

In a memorandum written by its President, Vice-Presidents, General Secretary and Media Secretary, the Federation stated about the discussion in January 2021.

Since then, the organization had expected of a positive response for the conclusion of the decree.

The memorandum has also asserted that factors like – COVID-19 pandemic and elections has led to its delay.

However, with the impending elections in Manipur and other Northeastern states, the NGBF suggested that it will be “most ideal to provide finishing touches to Indo-Naga political solution.”

It further stated that for smooth facilitation of powers, the decree requires immediate interference from the various Naga Political groups for negotiation.

The NGBF has also assured its commitment “to end gun culture in Nagaland through acceptable and honorable political solution.”

It has also asserted on the recent BJP-NDPP coalition, strengthened by the Nagaland People’s Front (NPF), in order to build an opposition-less government.