NASA Reports First Evidence Of Water Vapour At Jupiter’s Moon, Ganymede

NET Web Desk

Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have unveiled the first evidence of water vapour in Jupiter’s Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system.

The following news has been confirmed by NASA Official Twitter handle.

There's evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede, according to new findings using @NASAHubble data. This water vapor forms when ice from the moon's surface sublimates — that is, turns from solid to gas: https://t.co/HHotDT9tKk pic.twitter.com/69HyY6cyQN — NASA (@NASA) July 26, 2021

In 1998, NASA’s Hubble’s Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph took the first ultraviolet (UV) images of Ganymede.

It revealed the colorful ribbons of electrified gas called auroral bands, that provided further evidence on Ganymede having a weak magnetic field.

Hubble’s revealed the evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede for the first time. It presents the thermal escape of water vapor from the moon’s icy surface.