Neutral Central Armed Police Force For Assam Mizoram Border

– Ezrela Daldia Fanai

A decision was reached in Delhi to deploy a neutral force at the disputed Assam Mizoram border so that incidents like that of July 26 are not repeated and peace and stability is maintained in the region.

The decision was taken after a two-hour-long meeting on July 28 chaired by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by Chief Secretaries and the Director Generals of Police from both Assam and Mizoram.

Both the states have agreed to the deployment of a neutral Central Armed Police Force(CAPF) in the disturbed area of Assam and Mizoram border area along the National Highway 306.

Besides facilitating the functioning of neutral force, the Governments of both the states will work out an arrangement in coordination with the Union Home Ministry within a reasonable timeframe.

Most importantly it was decided that both Assam and Mizoram will continue discussions to amicably resolve the border issue.

Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary (North East) MHA, Jishnu Barua, CS Assam and Lalnunmawia Chuaugo, CS Mizoram are signatories to the decisions reached in the meeting.

Earlier the Chief Secretary of Mizoram informed the Union Home Secretary to look into Assam’s alleged blockade of the National Highway and the destruction of railway tracks leading to Mizoram.

The chief secretaries and the police heads of Assam and Mizoram were called by the union home ministry to resolve the ongoing border conflict between the two states.

According to the sources at the Home Ministry, the objective of the meeting was to lower the tension which had been brewing for quite some time now.

The meeting was also attended by the Director-General of CRPF as the personnel of the paramilitary force are currently deployed in the Assam-Mizoram border where tensions are still high.