QUT Felicitates Manipur-origin Physicist, Dr. Soniya Yambem With “Young Tall Poppy Science Award 2021”

Dr. Soniya Yambem, the Manipur-origin researcher and a device physicist at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) has been felicitated with the Queensland Young Tall Poppy Science Award 2021.

Hosted by the Australian Institute of Policy and Science (AIPS) in partnership with the Office of the Queensland Chief Scientist, these awards recognise and celebrate researchers who demonstrate scientific excellence combined with a unique passion for science communication, thereby inspiring young people to enter Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) study and careers.

Dr Yamben is a device physicist with extensive experience in developing electronic devices based on organic semiconductors, which are carbon-based materials that are inherently flexible, easily processable and lightweight.

She is developing fundamental electronic devices which consume small amounts of power and work at very low voltages to develop transducers between electronic and biological signals.

Before joining QUT, Soniya worked as a post-doctoral researcher with Prof Paul Burn at Centre for Organic Photonics and Electronics, University of Queensland.

In 2015, Soniya was awarded QUT’s Vice Chancellor’s Research Fellowship in Biomedical Engineering and Medical Physics.

Meanwhile, in 2018 Soniya transitioned to a faculty position at QUT.

She completed her Ph.D. at the University of Houston (UH), Texas, USA.

Sonia also holds two Master degree in Physics; one from the University of Houstan, and another from University of Delhi, India.

Soniya is also a passionate science communicator and engages in various engagement and outreach activities such as hosting high school students for QUT’s VC STEM Camps, visiting regional QLD for science activities as part of National Science Week and inspiring school students at The ConocoPhillips Science Experience, etc.

Her research areas includes : Bioelectronics and biosensors – organic thin film transistors for bio-interface electronics for applications in bioelectronics and biosensors, Organic optoelectronic devices – device physics and applications, Electronic devices for non-invasive sensing technologies.

In 2016, Sonia is awarded with the Australia-Germany Joint Research Scheme.

Furthermore, in 2019, she has been awarded as the Young Scientist in Australian-China Young Scientist Exchange Program.

Sania, has already multiple feats into her successful spanning career. In 2010-11, she has been invited as a judge for science projects and exhibitions of high school students, in the Science Engineering Fair of Houston, Texas.

In 2015, she was invited as speaker in “At the cutting edge”, WOW (Women of the World) Festival, Brisbane, Australia.

During the same year, Sonia participated as the convener (Sponsorship Organizer), in Women in Technology workshop on 3D printing, QUT.

She was also a Lead academic, during the VC STEM camp project “Sourcing Solar” & “Organic Electronics”, QUT.

Sonia was also a member of the Organizing Committee, The 42nd Condensed Matter and Materials Meeting, Wagga Wagga, NSW, from Jan 30 – Feb 2, 2018.