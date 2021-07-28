Sikkim : Educational Institutions Remains Closed Till Aug 31

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, the Education Department has announced that Sikkim’s state government, government-aided, private educational institutions, universities, colleges, tutorials, coaching institutes, and hostels will remain closed till August 31, 2021.

It further asserted that possibility of infection spread among schools, colleges, and university-going students remains high.

The positivity rate now marks 10%, and the department has issued another set of instructions.

However, online teaching will be conducted presently through various platforms, with adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Furthermore, the teaching faculties shall submit weekly reports to their Heads of Institutions, regarding vaccination status, and other important details.

All heads have been urged to conduct semester examinations, online assessments or any other modes convenient for the respective institutions, by adhering to appropriate COVID-19 protocol.

They have also been advised to regularly attend their schools along with teaching and non-teaching staff for various academic and administrative requirements.