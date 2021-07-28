Sikkim : Governor Felicitates Staffs Of Sikkim House, Honours Their Relentless Effort

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 28, the Sikkim Governor, Ganga Prasad felicitated the Resident Commissioner, officers and Sikkim House staffs at Sikkim House, New Delhi, for their tireless effort work on the preparation of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to appreciate the initiative, a Certificate of Appreciation has also been awarded to the officials and staff of the House.

The residents of Sikkim House worked relentlessly for depicting their relentless work, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor, Ganga Prasad encouraged and appreciated the work carried out by the officers and staff of Sikkim House.

He bestowed his blessings to employees of Sikkim House, and motivated them to continue doing the good work.