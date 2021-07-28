Sikkim : Tarundeep Rai Loses To Israel’s Shanny In Shoot-Off

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 27, the veteran Indian archer and the only qualified athlete from Sikkim in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, has bowed out of the Olympics, after losing to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish during the second round.

Itay Shanny defeated Rai 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round. The Indian was barely able to fire any ten in the opening set, as the windy situation troubles him. He even fired a seven in it before bouncing back in the second.

The world number 92 Israeli, Itay Shanny, had knocked out Japanese team event bronze medallist Muto Hiroki in the first round. While, rose in the second round by defeating the veteran Indian archer.

He is the second Olympian from the state after Jas Lal Pradhan.

Tarundeep, the archer from Sikkim has already represented the country at two Olympic Games – Athens 2004 and London 2012.

He has been felicitated by the government of India with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2005, and Padma Shri – India’s fourth-highest civilian honour in 2020.