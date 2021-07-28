Tripura : ‘Jungle Raaj’ Prevails In State, Claims Former CM Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 28, 2021 : On Tuesday July 27, the former Tripura CM and opposition leader Manik Sarkar claimed the regime of current BJP-led government in Tripura as ‘Jungle Raaj’.

Addressing a press conference at the CPIM state party office in Agartala, Sarkar asserted that Left governments have ruled the state for a long time with intervals but the current ruling government is totally ruining the democracy of the state. He further stated, this team of professionals has been treated in a way, that depicts the poor existence of law and order situation in Tripura.

He also claimed that state government is hiding the death cases of COVID-19.

“The death cases are high. The covid tests are not going in a proper way in the state. Since first we are telling the government to conduct massive test so that positive case will come out. But they are not listening to us. There is lack of doctors, nurses, medicines. The food package which poor people have received is very less and the government had given it two months back. How can they run their family now? I don’t think such curfew is being imposed in any other state. There is no responsibility from government end. The government of state and central is responsible completely. We are utterly dissatisfied. The government totally failed”, Sarkar said.

In a reply about I-PAC members who were kept in detention at the hotel by police since last two days, the former CM said, “People are coming from outside for work and are being prevented. Such incident never ever happened. The organization which came here probably they worked in West Bengal and want to meet the people to collect some data. It’s their democratic right. How can they detain them in a hotel? Yesterday whole day they can’t go out. Not only anarchy but the government is totally running a jungle raaj in the state. This is their fare. They lost the ground. They can’t hide their weakness”.