US State Secretary Meets Dalai Lama Representative In Delhi

On Wednesday July 28, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a representative of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi.

“I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The U.S. and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India’s pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values.” – tweeted by U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken.

A stunt to provoke anger amongst China, Blinken met briefly with Ngodup Dongchung, the representative of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

It is also known as the Tibetan government in exile, located at Dharamshala, India.

Although the China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to the stunt, that marks Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist, and Tibet a part of China.

Furthermore, Blinken’s meeting with Dongchung is the most significant contact with the Tibetan leadership since the Dalai Lama met then-president Barack Obama in Washington in 2016.

Blinken also met his Indian counterpart, the Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and other officials before heading to meet PM Narendra Modi.