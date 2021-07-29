APSSB Invigilator Training Conducted In Itanagar

NET WEBDESK

Invigilator training for the upcoming Combined graduate level examination 2021 was held at the DK Convention Centre in Itanagar on 28th July.

The Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Complex, Talo Potom urged the entire team of invigilators to conduct the exam fairly and smoothly.

He also stated that the APSSB was created to bring efficient and deserving candidates into the system and making the role of the invigilators all the more important.

He also stated that all precautions regarding Covid -19 should be followed during the examination.

In the meeting, resource persons from APSSB, Hage Matin, and Bittu Kri gave instructions about the entire process of the examination to be conducted.

Training was also conducted at the Pare Hall of the DK Convention Centre for the observers and coordinators of the examination.

APSSB chairman Rajeev Verma said that the entire examination is a tough process and they must conduct the exam without any lacunae so that only deserving candidates get through the examination process